Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 222,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,987,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,628,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,997,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,516,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CPNG opened at $38.77 on Monday. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $69.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). Equities research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPNG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

