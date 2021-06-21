Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,465 shares during the period. Ituran Location and Control comprises 1.2% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 1.55% of Ituran Location and Control worth $7,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITRN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 480,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

ITRN traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $27.57. 987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,236. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $647.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.33. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 7.37%. Equities analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.