Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $5.22 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG stock traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.64. 51,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,253,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.36.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.87.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.