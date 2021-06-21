Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $3.10 Million Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOPE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,250,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 43.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,745,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,007,000 after buying an additional 827,514 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,462,000 after purchasing an additional 432,643 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,720,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 13.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,797,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,559,000 after purchasing an additional 207,192 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,061. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $75.64 and a one year high of $115.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.62.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

