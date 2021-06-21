Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,960,000 after purchasing an additional 555,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,852 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,598,000 after purchasing an additional 135,019 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,496,000 after purchasing an additional 899,549 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,005,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,179,000 after purchasing an additional 202,059 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,378.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,481 shares in the company, valued at $9,146,584.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CME. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.69.

Shares of CME stock traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $215.58. 29,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,963. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.45. The firm has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

