Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires 13,320 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 523,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares during the period. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd comprises about 2.3% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.07% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd worth $14,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,956,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,107 shares during the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 15,202,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,393 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 972.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 433,645 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,808,000 after acquiring an additional 393,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter worth about $8,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $31.53. The company had a trading volume of 18,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,972. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.99. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.