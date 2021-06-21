Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ PTRS opened at $7.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $137.74 million and a PE ratio of 32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Partners Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Partners Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Partners Bancorp worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, checking, savings, cash management, NOW, and IRA accounts, as well as time deposits; and remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.

