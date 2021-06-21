Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.95) Per Share, G.Research Forecasts

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) – Analysts at G.Research decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, June 17th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.95) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.30). G.Research also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRTK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. WBB Securities raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

PRTK stock opened at $7.39 on Monday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $11.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.56.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.83 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,447,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,580,000 after purchasing an additional 416,481 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 219,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 116.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,802 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 127,529 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 7,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $73,341.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 364,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,134.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Woodrow sold 17,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $166,665.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 491,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,186.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,107 shares of company stock worth $573,338 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

