Paparazzi (PAZZI) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Paparazzi has a total market cap of $13,244.31 and approximately $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paparazzi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00056361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00022463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.56 or 0.00681820 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00042328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00080757 BTC.

Paparazzi Coin Profile

Paparazzi (PAZZI) is a coin. It launched on May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Paparazzi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using US dollars.

