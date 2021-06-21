Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 197,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,780 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $17,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,298,000 after purchasing an additional 110,916 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,953,000 after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,318,000 after purchasing an additional 40,829 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Shares of PZZA opened at $103.84 on Monday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $110.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PZZA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.