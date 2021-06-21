Pantos (PAN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,090.00

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last week, Pantos has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. Pantos has a total market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $13,090.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pantos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00052215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00120423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00158523 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000194 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,455.75 or 1.00045691 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Pantos Coin Profile

Pantos launched on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,478,346 coins. Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Pantos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

