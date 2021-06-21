Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 536 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 578,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,182,000 after buying an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after buying an additional 27,366 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,022,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 523.3% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 106,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,062,000 after purchasing an additional 89,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC opened at $149.30 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $66.81 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.37.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.49) earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IAC. Wedbush reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.87.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

