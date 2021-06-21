Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,818 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RYI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 1,732.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 313,107 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Ryerson by 132.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 382,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 218,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ryerson by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,958,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,373,000 after purchasing an additional 133,148 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryerson by 10.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 937,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,981,000 after purchasing an additional 85,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Ryerson by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 159,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 54,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryerson stock opened at $14.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.65 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 2,177 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $35,332.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,136.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 30,682 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $502,877.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,663,256.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,359 shares of company stock worth $662,336. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RYI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

