Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,729 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Pioneer Bancorp worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 61.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 23,283 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 199,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 32,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBFS opened at $11.86 on Monday. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95.

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $14.59 million during the quarter.

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one- to four-family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans; and home equity lines of credit.

