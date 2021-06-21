Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,804 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 28.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 67.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,189,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,030,000 after purchasing an additional 879,560 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter worth $22,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 874.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 815,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,975,000 after acquiring an additional 731,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,550,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,483,000 after acquiring an additional 673,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,311,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,475,000 after acquiring an additional 579,745 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $38.47 on Monday. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.94 and a beta of 2.41.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 3.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,137,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

