Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.53 Million Holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of IDT worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDT by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 61,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of IDT by 135.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of IDT by 11.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDT by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDT by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. 37.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

IDT stock opened at $34.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.76. IDT Co. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $41.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.12.

In other IDT news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $47,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $44,137.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDT Profile

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

