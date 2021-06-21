Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGR. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 621.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 726.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $51.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.33. Avangrid, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.13%.

AGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

