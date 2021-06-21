PAID Network (PAID) Achieves Market Capitalization of $50.78 Million

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 20th. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001721 BTC on major exchanges. PAID Network has a total market cap of $50.78 million and $1.41 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00057767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00131777 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00177322 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,452.21 or 0.99799034 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.22 or 0.00836671 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

