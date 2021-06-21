Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Position Raised by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $2,246,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 392,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 74,205 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,175,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,447,000 after purchasing an additional 118,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 2,950.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 45,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 43,993 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTIS stock opened at $79.50 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $54.44 and a 12 month high of $81.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.14.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

