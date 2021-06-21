OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Gap Down to $63.84

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $63.84, but opened at $62.34. OrthoPediatrics shares last traded at $63.30, with a volume of 712 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on KIDS. Truist boosted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrthoPediatrics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 0.67.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 50.38%. Analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $192,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $296,241.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,209 shares of company stock worth $760,263 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

