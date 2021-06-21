Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) versus Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) Critical Contrast

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) and Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dacotah Banks has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

52.9% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Dacotah Banks shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Origin Bancorp and Dacotah Banks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Bancorp 0 0 3 1 3.25 Dacotah Banks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Origin Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $45.67, indicating a potential upside of 11.82%. Given Origin Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Origin Bancorp is more favorable than Dacotah Banks.

Dividends

Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Dacotah Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Origin Bancorp pays out 33.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Origin Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Origin Bancorp and Dacotah Banks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Bancorp $293.35 million 3.27 $36.36 million $1.55 26.35 Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Origin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Dacotah Banks.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Bancorp and Dacotah Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Bancorp 20.01% 9.60% 0.84% Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Origin Bancorp beats Dacotah Banks on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans. The company also offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance products; and Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit box, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfer services; and treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing facilities, peer-to-peer electronic pay solutions, and personal financial management solutions. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 43 banking centers. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana.

Dacotah Banks Company Profile

Dacotah Banks, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Dacotah Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand and certificates of deposit; and checking, individual retirement, and money market accounts. It also offers personal loans, such as overdraft protection, vehicle loan, recreational loan, unsecured loan, and student loans; mortgages; line of credit, term loans, small business administration loans, and leasing; commercial and agricultural loans; debit, credit, and gift cards; and cash management services. In addition, the company provides auto, homeowners, health, and life insurance products; business owners, commercial auto, general liability, workers compensation, business property, commercial umbrella, home-based business, in-home daycares, employee benefits, and health savings insurance products; and agricultural insurance products. Further, it offers investment and wealth management services, such as bill payment and elder care, retirement planning, charitable giving, and foundation and endowment services; estate and trust services, including trustee, estate planning and settlement, and dynasty trust services; and phone and online banking services. The company operates through 32 full-service locations in in South Dakota, North Dakota, and Minnesota. Dacotah Banks, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.