Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

OBNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

OBNK stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.60. 1,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.55. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $72.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $4,442,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 128,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 13.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $751,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

