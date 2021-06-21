OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.06 Million

Equities analysts expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to report sales of $61.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.95 million and the lowest is $58.60 million. OraSure Technologies posted sales of $29.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 108.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year sales of $297.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $333.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $338.21 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $400.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.07 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OSUR shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on OraSure Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OraSure Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSUR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

OSUR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.21. 19,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,347. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $662.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.70 and a beta of -0.26. OraSure Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

