OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Insider Stephen L. Silvestro Sells 13,242 Shares

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $707,652.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen L. Silvestro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $565,698.24.

NASDAQ OPRX traded up $1.52 on Monday, hitting $53.58. 5,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,960. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.58. OptimizeRx Co. has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $63.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.86 million, a P/E ratio of 1,769.26 and a beta of 0.64.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million. On average, analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

