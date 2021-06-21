Oppenheimer Boosts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $600.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $604.84.

Adobe stock opened at $565.59 on Friday. Adobe has a one year low of $416.03 and a one year high of $570.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,586 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 12,955 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,612 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

