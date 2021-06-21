OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,831 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

JNJ stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.00. 67,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,707,406. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.22. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $431.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

