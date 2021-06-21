OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,763 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,763 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 478.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of ICF traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.00. The company had a trading volume of 130,797 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.81.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.