OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $393,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 40.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 144,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 21,722 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $3,134,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $4,457,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at $102,511,634.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $10,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,390,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 505,282 shares of company stock valued at $40,225,833 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.75. The stock had a trading volume of 629,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,706,059. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

