OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12,658.6% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 520,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,432,000 after buying an additional 515,966 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,208,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,855,000 after buying an additional 185,568 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 24,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,715,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,233,000 after buying an additional 200,279 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.29. 4,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,321. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.11. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $55.19.

