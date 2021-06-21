Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at WBB Securities

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) had its target price raised by WBB Securities from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Omeros currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.57.

NASDAQ:OMER opened at $15.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83. The stock has a market cap of $938.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.15. Omeros has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 million. Omeros’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Omeros will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Omeros news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $553,577.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,998,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $1,295,415.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,828,771.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,326 shares of company stock worth $2,398,162 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Omeros in the first quarter worth about $3,284,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Omeros in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 14.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 33,553 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the first quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the first quarter valued at approximately $607,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

