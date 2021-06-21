Oikos Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8,281.00 (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Oikos has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. Oikos has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $8,281.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00056392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00130270 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.78 or 0.00174250 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,997.09 or 1.00333072 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.71 or 0.00801912 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 175,842,379 coins and its circulating supply is 155,744,638 coins. The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

