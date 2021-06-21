Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target Raised to C$2.50

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 41.18% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of OBE traded up C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$4.25. 337,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.04. The stock has a market cap of C$315.56 million and a PE ratio of -354.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.21. Obsidian Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.36 and a 52-week high of C$4.34.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$81.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Obsidian Energy will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Brydson bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.61 per share, with a total value of C$40,243.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 383,571 shares in the company, valued at C$617,449.58. Insiders bought a total of 34,200 shares of company stock valued at $56,301 in the last 90 days.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

