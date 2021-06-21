nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

NVT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.83.

NVT opened at $29.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,987,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $665,706.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,824 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,776.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 716.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 1,261.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

