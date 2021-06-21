NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Given New C$4.25 Price Target at National Bankshares

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$3.25 target price on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVista Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.23.

Shares of NVA stock opened at C$3.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of C$740.77 million and a P/E ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.64. NuVista Energy has a one year low of C$0.61 and a one year high of C$3.43.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$151.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$120.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.46 per share, with a total value of C$27,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$410,652.76.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

