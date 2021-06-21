Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Price Reaches $0.0017

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $11.96 million and approximately $184,311.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00056401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00022496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $219.40 or 0.00683407 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00042457 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00081134 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,181,865,278 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

