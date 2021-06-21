Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Receives $55.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

NWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Northwest Natural stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.07. The stock had a trading volume of 636 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,635. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.30. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.46.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

In other news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $81,648.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 881.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

