Northern Trust Corp Purchases 88,629 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,995,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,629 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $191,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,467,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,512,000 after buying an additional 157,638 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,977,000 after buying an additional 406,967 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,597,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,153,000 after buying an additional 646,585 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,048,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,255,000 after buying an additional 2,747,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,941,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,557,000 after buying an additional 180,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INVH opened at $36.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $38.01.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

