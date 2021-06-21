Northern Trust Corp Purchases 291,125 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,331,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,125 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.92% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $199,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,899,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,597,000 after buying an additional 765,284 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,978,000 after acquiring an additional 531,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,661,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCL stock opened at $85.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.19. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.07.

In other news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,873 shares of company stock valued at $33,821,675. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

