Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,915,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,892 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $187,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $131,011,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,608,000 after purchasing an additional 312,630 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 84.5% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 674,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,218,000 after purchasing an additional 308,728 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 267.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 418,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after purchasing an additional 304,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 107.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 565,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,016,000 after purchasing an additional 292,631 shares in the last quarter. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.42 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at $981,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,470 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Read More: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.