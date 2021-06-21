Northern Trust Corp Has $183.07 Million Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,471,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,234 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.81% of Baker Hughes worth $183,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,140,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,803,000 after buying an additional 7,941,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,215,000 after buying an additional 5,878,071 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,304,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 480.5% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,305,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,857 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on BKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.69.

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,704,258 shares of company stock worth $971,551,814 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $22.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of -87.19 and a beta of 1.77.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

