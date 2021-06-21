Northern Trust Corp Has $171.33 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,898,574 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 146,626 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.07% of Huntington Bancshares worth $171,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 213,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 16,015 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 812,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 175,502 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 234.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 74,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 52,412 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 83,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,311,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.40. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

