Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $41,382,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $807,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 594.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,824,000 after acquiring an additional 561,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth about $9,756,000. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JWN shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $305,894.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,599 shares of company stock worth $1,521,614 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

JWN opened at $31.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.43. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

