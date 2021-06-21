nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,513,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of nLIGHT worth $81,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 251.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

LASR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $319,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LASR stock opened at $29.95 on Monday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.98.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. nLIGHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR).

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.