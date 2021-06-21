Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.13.
A number of brokerages have commented on NKLA. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.
In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $48,615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $287,640.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520,193 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,867.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $16.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nikola has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $76.30.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nikola Company Profile
Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.
