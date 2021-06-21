NEXT.coin (NEXT) Trading 14.3% Higher Over Last Week

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,945.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.74 or 0.01489534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.86 or 0.00406304 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00054624 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000833 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014602 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002805 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

