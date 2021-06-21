Nexo (NEXO) Price Tops $1.43 on Top Exchanges

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Nexo has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. Nexo has a market capitalization of $801.93 million and $16.54 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00004345 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nexo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00058092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00023156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $232.51 or 0.00705475 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00042464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00081653 BTC.

About Nexo

NEXO is a coin. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Nexo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.