Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Newmark Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 164.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 39,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 24,830 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 344.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 42,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 987.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 201,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 182,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

NMRK opened at $12.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.09. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $13.71. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.89.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 5.45%. Research analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.