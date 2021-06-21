New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Under Armour worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UA. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 490,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 79,525 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 14,894 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

UA stock opened at $17.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

