New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 29,913 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 40.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,913 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in SYNNEX by 960.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 636,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,835,000 after purchasing an additional 576,465 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,500,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SYNNEX by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,951,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,941,000 after purchasing an additional 384,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SYNNEX by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,361,000 after purchasing an additional 271,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $117.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

SNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.44.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $582,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,225.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $234,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,428,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,601 shares of company stock worth $5,511,852. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

