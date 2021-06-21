New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 495,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.65% of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at $60,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at $160,000. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle alerts:

Shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.